Have A Mughlai Style Meal At Delhi Highway In Marol

One cannot think well, love well, sleep well if one has not dined well. Our last and most amazing/Fabulous lunch at Moral. If you are a foodie person you should visit Delhi Highway Restaurant for lunch. As they have a verity of Dishes/ Options to choose from. We started with some savour and well-served starters. Cheese Aalo tandoori. Paneer tikka platter Pesto mini tandoori rolls Kabuli kebab Then after we ordered some chaats to eat which added more flavours to your dining. Dilli ki mushoor aalo tikki Mumbai ragda Pattice Bhalla papdi chaat Raj kachori So without main course lunch will remain incomplete so we were served Veg korai with Garlic and butter naan and Drinks like fruit punch, Kesar Thandi, Jumping Monkey and Kiwi snow added 5 stars to our complete lunch at Delhi Highway.