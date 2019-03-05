Have Deep Dish Pizza, Drinks And Fun At This Cafe Full Of Lights

“Let the flash of lights illuminate the cafe – Light House Cafe”. Going by the brand name, one would think of lights, brightness & how it can leave a lasting impression on you. Well, as you step in; the first thing you will invariably notice is lights across the cafe in all corners displaying an opulent art of brightness. It’s worthwhile to have your food amidst the twinkles & the gleaming lights. Light House Cafe nestles at Worli, more prominent for the Worli Sea face and its propinquity to the sea makes it easily traceable. The cafe is divided into two sections – the indoor area has an attached bar shimmering with bottles & wine glasses with a big screen with bar stools, high tables & comfy sofas for a lounge experience. Outdoor seating is alfresco with benches and sofas for your comfort and generally used for parties, get-togethers. Warm ambience, great conversations, long lasting drinks are something that is so colloquial here. Take a look at the menu and there are five kinds – Challengers menu, Breakfast menu, LHC Mix menu, Food Menu & Bar Menu. If you are in to push yourself beyond your limits and want to be rewarded for it then try the challengers' menu that will get you out of your comfy zone. From the food menu, we tried the Oriental Pepper & Garlic Prawns which had the best flavours of spices and well-cooked prawns. We binged on Meat Lovers Pizza from the Chicago Pizza section which can also be taken up for challengers made up of Chicken Bolognese & Mozzarella stuffed with Parmesan Cheese. Its heavy & full of taste but due to its overloaded stuffing, you need three people to finish one pizza. You cannot miss the desserts here – give your taste buds a sweet milestone of Caramel Cheese Cake that’s soft like butter. It melts in your mouth & too good to have. After visiting the place, I can say If you want to illuminate your life with happy mood & good food then head straight to Light House Cafe for their never-ending lights.