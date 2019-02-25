Borivali was due with a party place for the longest time, and finally, Mastee has opened its doors to the public. This place is just as the name suggests, full of fun and masti! Visiting this over the weekend can definitely cure your weekday blues. Plus the Borivali crowd is happy cause the place is pure vegetarian plus it serves Booze! What more do you need? Also, just saying, they serve lip-smacking Deep Dish Pizza😍
Borivali Has A New Spot To Chill Over The Weekend
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The service gets very slow once it starts to get a bit crowded. There is no dedicated parking for the place.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family
