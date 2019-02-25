Borivali Has A New Spot To Chill Over The Weekend

Borivali was due with a party place for the longest time, and finally, Mastee has opened its doors to the public. This place is just as the name suggests, full of fun and masti! Visiting this over the weekend can definitely cure your weekday blues. Plus the Borivali crowd is happy cause the place is pure vegetarian plus it serves Booze! What more do you need? Also, just saying, they serve lip-smacking Deep Dish Pizza😍