No-Cheese Or A 20-Inch Monster? Juno's Has A Pizza For Every Mood

You may or may not have seen this tiny pizzeria on your way around the city. But more than a place to visit, it’s where to order some good, not-so-greasy pizza from. They’re all-vegetarian, but that shouldn’t hold off a non-vegetarian from this, as they are delicious. Speaking of – you’ve obviously tried the vegetarian pizzas at Pizza By The Bay?

They come in two sizes usually – seven inch {perfect for slowly snacking your way to obesity} and 11 inch {for a more communal meal}. What’s awesome, is their super-large 20 inch pizza, with 16 slices in all and unlimited toppings for INR 1,000. To place an order for this rectangular-shaped pizza, give them your order in advance.