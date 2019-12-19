Juno’s Pizza makes amazing vegetarian pizzas. If you are fascinated by the idea of large portions, get this: they serve a 20-inch large pizza too.
No-Cheese Or A 20-Inch Monster? Juno's Has A Pizza For Every Mood
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Do You Want A Pizza’ This?
You may or may not have seen this tiny pizzeria on your way around the city. But more than a place to visit, it’s where to order some good, not-so-greasy pizza from. They’re all-vegetarian, but that shouldn’t hold off a non-vegetarian from this, as they are delicious. Speaking of – you’ve obviously tried the vegetarian pizzas at Pizza By The Bay?
They come in two sizes usually – seven inch {perfect for slowly snacking your way to obesity} and 11 inch {for a more communal meal}. What’s awesome, is their super-large 20 inch pizza, with 16 slices in all and unlimited toppings for INR 1,000. To place an order for this rectangular-shaped pizza, give them your order in advance.
Chow Down
As opposed to two-three measly pity green options, the entire menu here is veggie, and has options such as the jalapeno popper pizza or paneer and peppers pizza. You should try their House Special with cheese, garlic and capsicum as the classic accompaniment to a movie night.
They also serve a post-workout pizza {yes we just made that up} with no cheese on a whole wheat base.
So, We’re Saying…
The next house party, instead of a million tiny pizzas, we are just going to order this 20-inch pizza for all or two.
Other Outlets
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)