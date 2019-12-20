If You're Craving Dessert, Try The Nutella Waffles From J'adore Cafe In Juhu

A small cafe near Iskon Temple in Juhu, J’adore serves amazing eggless desserts and beverages, and have recently started serving some tasty waffles too. In fact, they’re the only place in Juhu that serve eggless waffles. The interiors are really good, waffles given in sandwich or pizza form are reasonably priced, and even the other desserts are simply tasty.

The cafe has white brick walls and is done up beautifully to give you a warm , cosy feeling. We recommend trying their Nutella waffles, gooey pastry and the chocolate ball. They also take orders for customised cakes.