Have You Been To This Beer Garden Yet? Drop By Now!

Kaitlyn’s in Bandra is known for their craft beers and is a happening place to get down on the weekends, but it also makes for an equally enchanting place to visit during breakfast or lunch. The newly done up fall interiors of the place compliment perfectly to the slight chill that Mumbai is currently experiencing and the bright and floral furniture add a vintage look to the place, which is well lit (think: great selfies and pictures of food !) If beer is not your thing, you may sip on Strawberry Gin, or order a Bucket Mojito - a 1L tub of the drink. perfect for groups. Amongst the starters, the Chicken 65 was delicious, a great combination with beer. If you’re looking for something lighter the Seafood App is a fresh citrusy dish of calamari, fish fillet and prawns. For vegetarians the Cajun Spiced Potatoes are a great option, it’s delicious and will leave you wanting more. You can stay away from the Paneer tacos. Mains are standard here, with some varieties in both veg and non-veg. They’re not as good as the starters, but the portion is pretty decent.