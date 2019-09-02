Have You Tried Manchurian Misal? Drop By House of Misal Now!

The house of misal is a great place to have unique trendy and amazing misal. It is very near to Dadar station, near plaza cinema. They have a variety of misal from Mexican, Manchurian, tandoori, panipuri, Kolhapur and various others. Plus they also have the taste of specific region taste like puneri misal, kolhapur chi misal etc The price range is from 45 rupees to rupees 100. Overall the taste was amazing, I loved this concept. The Mexican misal was quite tangy and the Manchurian one was very spicy and I liked it more. We also had kharwas, sitaphal rabdi, kokum sherbet, and aampana. Beverages were rich in taste and light after the wholesome misal😍