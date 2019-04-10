The Hulk Sandwich At Om Snacks

We were quite excited to visit Om Snacks because we were going gaga over the 1 KG Hulk Sandwich that they serve with a hell lot of cheese. So, we ordered: -Pizza Shots The Pizza Shots were just amazing we absolutely loved it. It was a perfect mixture of pizza in Puri with loads of Cheese over it. As you eat it you get to taste a lot of flavours so we kinda liked this fusion attempt of Om Snacks. -The Hulk Sandwich So the Hulk Sandwich is a 1KG Sandwich which has too many layers of different fillings but there is one thing common in every layer of it which is loads and loads of Cheese. It is their best seller so if you ever visit Andheri you must head here and order both the dishes!