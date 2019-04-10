The Hulk Sandwich At Om Snacks

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Om Snacks

Andheri East, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Anurag, Opp. Bagarka College, Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

What Makes It Awesome?

We were quite excited to visit Om Snacks because we were going gaga over the 1 KG Hulk Sandwich that they serve with a hell lot of cheese. So, we ordered: -Pizza Shots The Pizza Shots were just amazing we absolutely loved it. It was a perfect mixture of pizza in Puri with loads of Cheese over it. As you eat it you get to taste a lot of flavours so we kinda liked this fusion attempt of Om Snacks. -The Hulk Sandwich So the Hulk Sandwich is a 1KG Sandwich which has too many layers of different fillings but there is one thing common in every layer of it which is loads and loads of Cheese. It is their best seller so if you ever visit Andheri you must head here and order both the dishes!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Om Snacks

Goregaon East, Mumbai
3.9

Gagan Shopping Arcade, Opp. Meenakshi Tower, Krishna Vatika Mandir Marg, Gokuldham, Goregaon East, Mumbai

image-map-default
Fast Food Restaurants

Om Snacks

Andheri East, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Anurag, Opp. Bagarka College, Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Om Snacks

Goregaon East, Mumbai
3.9

Gagan Shopping Arcade, Opp. Meenakshi Tower, Krishna Vatika Mandir Marg, Gokuldham, Goregaon East, Mumbai

image-map-default