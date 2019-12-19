Fancy Ice Golas With Different Flavours? Then Check Out This Place

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

FruGolaz

Kandivali West, Mumbai
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Panchsheel Heights, Shop 11, Siddhivinayak Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Frugolaz is situated just beside The J cafe at Mahavir Nagar. The place is all about different types of Ice Gola, Popsicles and Mojitos. The best part about their gola is that their syrup is made with natural flavours and ice used is of purified water. Really loved their Popcorn flavoured, Mirchi Flavoured and Coffee flavoured golas along with their Red Velvet Mojito. They have minimal seating inside the cafe and the hygiene is well maintained!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

Dessert Parlours

FruGolaz

Kandivali West, Mumbai
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Panchsheel Heights, Shop 11, Siddhivinayak Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default