Social has always been one of my favourite restaurants and this one especially steals the show as the Hawaiian theme is outstandingly done. The sea view from your table is perfect for all occasions. The menu consists of modern Indian and global dishes is excellent plus the prices are not high. The service is wonderful as the staff is attentive. I recommend people to go check out Social at Carter Road as I have never been disappointed. Therefore do visit this place.
Swing By This Hawaiian Themed Social
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Please bring back the Oreo Mud Pot.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
