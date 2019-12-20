Head To This Gorgeous Parsi Bungalow In Matheran For A Blissful Weekend

It’s a gorgeous heritage structure surrounded by greenery and built like a spatial British bungalow. The caretakers Santosh and Kunda will take care of you well.

The Paris manor is actually an 18th-century colonial bungalow and is a four bedroom villa. With its wooden panels, and the loveliest verandah that opens out to the lush lawns and garden, it’s the ideal spot for lounging around in the evening watching the sun go by in the small town of misty Matheran.

Just two hours from Mumbai, the closest hill station so to say is Matheran, a favourite among the day trippers and trekkers. Getting there is the easiest by road, however owing to Matheran being a car-free zone, we suggest getting on a bus and getting dropped off at the main town centre, and then either horse-riding to the guest house or walking it. Either way pack light.

Looking for some quiet in an old English bungalow in the woods? Keki Lodge is the one we suggest you book.

