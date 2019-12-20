A breathtaking Parsi Manor in Matheran is the bungalow of our dream weekend getaway. A dream no more, you can book this gorgeous colonial style bungalow just a ten minute walk from the misty Charlotte lake and live the quintessential English summer life.
Head To This Gorgeous Parsi Bungalow In Matheran For A Blissful Weekend
What Makes It Awesome
It’s a gorgeous heritage structure surrounded by greenery and built like a spatial British bungalow. The caretakers Santosh and Kunda will take care of you well.
The Paris manor is actually an 18th-century colonial bungalow and is a four bedroom villa. With its wooden panels, and the loveliest verandah that opens out to the lush lawns and garden, it’s the ideal spot for lounging around in the evening watching the sun go by in the small town of misty Matheran.
Just two hours from Mumbai, the closest hill station so to say is Matheran, a favourite among the day trippers and trekkers. Getting there is the easiest by road, however owing to Matheran being a car-free zone, we suggest getting on a bus and getting dropped off at the main town centre, and then either horse-riding to the guest house or walking it. Either way pack light.
Looking for some quiet in an old English bungalow in the woods? Keki Lodge is the one we suggest you book.
Pro-Tip
For the amazing bungalow that has stood there for almost 130 years. That’s right, it’s older than our country but modern enough to offer all of the amenities.
For INR 4,890 per night {weekday price} you can book a private room to yourself. Their weekend price is INR 5,900 per night which for this gorgeous stay we think is a steal deal. You will have access to the living room and their verandah apart from delicious Parsi meals cooked by their in-house cooks. For an additional INR 800 you can get three meals a day per person.
