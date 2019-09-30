Head Down To This Comfy Chilled Out Restaurant That Serves Delish Food

Whenever we are in Mumbai, we make sure to dine at this great family restaurant which has fabulous interiors and colourful decor with beautiful write-ups and great family quotes. We ordered the following - Veg Manchow Soup Veg Fried Rice, Burnt Garlic Rice Veg Manchurian The food tasted delicious and Veg Manchurian paired well with the fried rice and burnt garlic rice. Service was prompt and the servers were always attentive. Manchow Soup was served hot and it was delicious. This has turned out our favourite veg restaurant and we love dining out here when in Mumbai. Moreover, it is a pocket-friendly restaurant. Great restaurant to go out with Family, Friends, and Relatives. Excellent Service.