Homesick North Indians, Head To This Eatery For Mouth-Watering Butter Chicken

Are you a homesick North Indian? Or are you someone who simply loves Punjabi food? Because no matter who you are, it’s going to be really hard for you to resist Hardeep Punjab, an amazing Punjabi eatery in Sion. What started as a small dhaba decades ago, has now became a restaurant serving authentic Punjabi food, and promising a gastronomic experience unlike any other.

To begin with, when you’re here you feel like you’re in Punjab. Yes, you read that right. Surrounded by the smells and flavours of Punjab all around, it’s almost impossible to choose what you want to start your meal with. To begin with, we chose the Chicken Gulabbo Tikka {INR 250}, a house speciality that inches a little towards the spicy end, but is oh-so-delicious. You could also try their other speciality, Chicken Chaska Maska Tikka {INR 320}, which as the name suggests, promises to be flavourful and buttery.

But the real deal lies in the butter chicken {INR 240 for half}. The creamy, red gravy with shredded pieces of chicken that are cooked to perfection will instantly transport you the north. Not too sweet, yet extremely delightful {and satisfying}, when teamed with garam butter naans, you will lose track of how much of it you actually land up consuming. Trust us, with every bite you will realise how passionately the dish has been cooked. Up next, try their other bestseller- the delectable dal makhani {INR 200}, which is very popular with their patrons. And finally, bring you meal to a close with hot gulab jamuns {INR 80} which will literally melt in your mouth.