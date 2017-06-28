Caramel, Spicy, Cinnamon And More: Hot Chocolates We're Loving

Care for some homemade hot chocolate? Suzette’s serves two kinds – dark hot chocolate and a foamy hot milk topped with Suzette caramel. We’re planning on carrying a book and slowly sipping both through the day.

Cost: INR 200 for dark chocolate, INR 130 for foamy hot milk topped with Suzette caramel

Timings: 9am-10.30pm {Powai outlet is open till 11pm}

Visit them on Facebook here