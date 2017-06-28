The monsoon brings with it joy, gloom and a longing to go home, all at the same time. A mug of hot chocolate can be a great way to soothe this conflict. We tracked down some of the best – and most unique – hot chocolates in the city. Sip some comfort this season?
Caramel, Spicy, Cinnamon And More: Hot Chocolates We're Loving
Suzette's
Care for some homemade hot chocolate? Suzette’s serves two kinds – dark hot chocolate and a foamy hot milk topped with Suzette caramel. We’re planning on carrying a book and slowly sipping both through the day.
Cost: INR 200 for dark chocolate, INR 130 for foamy hot milk topped with Suzette caramel
Timings: 9am-10.30pm {Powai outlet is open till 11pm}
Visit them on Facebook here
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
Birdsong Cafe
Stationed in the quaint lane of Waroda Road, this cafe is known for its use of organic ingredients. The easy-going decor plays the perfect partner to a cosy afternoon with a cup of their thick hot chocolate, which is made from 90 per cent organic cocoa.
Cost: INR 150
Timings: 9am-11pm
Visit them on Facebook here
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Chocolateria San Churro
They have so many options, your brain will run out of decision-making cells. There’s dark chocolate, milk and white chocolate hot chocolate at the Bandra outlet. But Andheri takes the cake with a range of Spanish hot chocolates. Were trying out Azteca {hot chilli and cinnamon) and espresso fo’ sho’.
Cost: INR 190 at Bandra, starts at INR 150 at Andheri
Timings: 11am-1am
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Food for Thought
Tucked in quietly between books and heritage in Fort, Food for Thought is known to make people feel at home with its ambience. We’ll pop by for a book-reading marathon here any day and their hot chocolate for company – served in a cup, this hot chocolate is super thick, and tastes nothing like your typical Bournvita and cocoa powder concoctions.
Cost: INR 200
Visit them on Facebook here
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Nutcracker
Head over to The Nutcracker in Fort for a scrumptious breakfast followed by their Belgian hot chocolate. Did we just sort out your Sunday morning plans?
Cost: INR 210
Visit them on Facebook here
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Theobroma
Theobroma is considered the queen of desserts in the city, with its appetising menu that’s easy on the pocket. Their food coma-inducing thick hot chocolate is what we’ll recommend for the hardcore chocolate lovers. A thick concoction made with home-made chocolate, it has a ratio of 80:20 of chocolate and milk.
Cost: INR 120
Visit them on Facebook here
- Price for two: ₹ 500
La Folie Patisserie
They serve something called a Chocolat Chaud – a signature hot melange of 70 per cent Venezualan chocolate and spices. You should probably devour it while talking in a French accent to complete the experience.
Cost: INR 210
Visit them on Facebook here
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Comments (0)