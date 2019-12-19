Drop By This Joint For Authentic Wood Fired Pizzas In The Suburbs

Queen Margherita's Pizzeria is a small pizzeria serving wood-fired pizzas and accompaniments like garlic bread, chicken wings and desserts like tiramisu. The ambience is warm and inviting, and the dishes are prepared to resemble Italian style pizzas, which means you will find thin bases and airy crust pizzas here. We tried - Cheese garlic bread: A flatbread topped with cheese, this is not your usual doughy garlic bread but is a crisp appetizer which pairs very well with the heavenly white dip. Parmesan Chicken Pizza: The pizza serves two ( light appetite ) people 😋. The sesame topped crust is too dry to be had on its own so do order the dip. The pizza was Delish and flavourful, light and not overloaded. Tiramisu: Their tiramisu is a small portion served in a cup and prepared with Italian ladyfingers and mascarpone cheese. As mentioned earlier, they do try to keep the authenticity of the dishes.