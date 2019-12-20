Head Here To Taste Your Favourite Cuisine Served In A Bowl!

Gourmet Bowls is a unique concept Cloud Kitchen Where you get to taste various types of cuisine in just a bowl at affordable prices. The quantity of food (bowl based) is enough for 1-2 people based on your appetite. Apart from bowl based cuisine, they have potato twister, shakes, maggies, Mocktails, fries to offer. We had ordered the following items: 1. Burrito Bowl Amazing quantity & quality of the ingredients used in it. Mexican Tomato Rice, lettuce, jalapeño, kidney beans and corn accompanied by creamy chipotle 2. Chipotle Potato Twister 3. Chocolate Mint Shake Large Some unique kind of shake we had. Never had mint and chocolate flavour together. Tasted great. 4. Maggi Aglio Olio This was a unique flavour usually we have in pasta but tasted great with maggie. Kindly note: This is a delivery outlet but you can go there and have the hot pipping food as they have outdoor seatings.