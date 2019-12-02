Head In For A Great Fusion Experience In The Neighbourhood Of Andheri

The Fusion Kitchen takes me by surprise right in the neighbourhood of Andheri Lokhandwala. 3 outlets so far and a first-time visit for me, really great! Got the rustic ambience, British green shade around, spaced out in terms of the seating and a nice chandelier finish to certain corners. The menu on the fusion and Italian - Indian end. Some highly recommend dishes have been marked. Bartender doing a fair job in terms of the cocktails. They even have a fusion one for green tea (matcha lovers) so try that if looking for something new. * Started with the LIIT - 5 concoctions of liquor topped with ice and coke. Orange slice and zest doing the trick for all. Such a favourite to start with! Makes the day already. * Pollo Ala Hunancaina - Deep fried potato wedges gave the mustard/spice and olives top-up. Served above with either boiled sliced eggs or veggies. Opted for the egg one here. Simply brilliant. * They are also famous for their Spinach nachos so you can try that too if you’re a nacho freak. * Stuffed mushroom - mushroom filled with sour cream and vegetables. Baked just the right proportion and served along with salsa. Dig in mushroom lovers * American BBQ Pizza - thin crust pan pizza in homemade style sauce and veggies. BBQ touch of the sauce plays well and will feel the taste on the palate. For deserts, Chocolate ball was quite interesting. The server places cold chocolate to a hot chocolate ball which allows it to melt in front. Don’t spare a bite once the melting is done. Liked the concept of Chocolate pot. Vanilla ice-cream filled inside a flower pot and topped again with cocoa powder. Realistic look completed once you see a real rose being served above. Overall, discovering a surprise package around is a proud one. Worth the visit. Looks ideal for lazy weekend lunches or dinners depending on the mood.