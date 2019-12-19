Head To Ovenfresh In Shivaji Park For Pralines, Truffles And Macaroons

Since 1993, Ovenfresh at Shivaji Park has been serving locals some of the best bakes the city has seen. A bakery-cum-restaurant, Ovenfresh is hugely popular in the city for its desserts, and we know of people who’ve come from different parts of Mumbai to buy some of their famous pastries.

When you’re here, it will be impossible to resist the delectable desserts that are on display. Try their pistachio opera, which has all four layers of almond sponge pistachio butter cream (made out of pure pistachio paste) paired with salty caramel and Belgian milk chocolate ganache. Their Desire3 is a cake with six different textures and 36 ingredients, a chef’s special and an absolute must-have. Another one we love is their Dutch Truffle- a chocolatey cake made to perfection.

We could go on about the cakes, but there’s a lot more distraction at Ovenfresh. If you feel like pampering yourself or gifting something to a friend, opt for their box of chocolate pralines, chocolate truffles or macaroons {which will melt in your mouth} and thank us later. Their range of cupcakes, too, with so much variety will leave you confused, but be rest assured that whatever you pick will certainly not disappoint you.