Drop By Ram Ashray For Authentic South Indian Fare & Filter Coffee

When talking about South India, one can't help but talk about the scrumptious cuisines served in each region. South Indian food has earned fame across the globe. Some of the most delicious South Indian dishes are idli, vada, sambar, dosa, appam, and much more. Already drooling, right? Don’t worry, we have got your South Indian cravings covered. Ram Ashray is one of the best restaurants to head to for a delightful South Indian breakfast. They serve delicious idli podi, onion rava dosa, and rasam vada. Also, don’t forget to try filter coffee here.