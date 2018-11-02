When talking about South India, one can't help but talk about the scrumptious cuisines served in each region. South Indian food has earned fame across the globe. Some of the most delicious South Indian dishes are idli, vada, sambar, dosa, appam, and much more. Already drooling, right? Don’t worry, we have got your South Indian cravings covered. Ram Ashray is one of the best restaurants to head to for a delightful South Indian breakfast. They serve delicious idli podi, onion rava dosa, and rasam vada. Also, don’t forget to try filter coffee here.
Drop By Ram Ashray For Authentic South Indian Fare & Filter Coffee
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 200
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids, and Bae.
Also On Hotel Ram Ashraya
