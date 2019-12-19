Head Over To This Place To Unwind All Your Mid Week Blues

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Opa! Bar & Cafe - Hotel Peninsula Grand

Sakinaka, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Peninsula Grand Hotel, Sakinaka Junction, Sakinaka, Mumbai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Opa is located right opposite Sakinaka metro station, this place is a perfect stress buster. It has an ambience which is calming, minimal yet awesome. There are many lip-smacking dishes you could try such as Batter fried fish, Chicken tacos, Chocolate expresso fudge, Tiramisu and much more. The service here is fast and the staff is very courteous which makes the overall dining experience even more pleasant.

What Could Be Better?

The cocktails here were a little mild, so that is something that you can give a skip.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

Bars

Opa! Bar & Cafe - Hotel Peninsula Grand

Sakinaka, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Peninsula Grand Hotel, Sakinaka Junction, Sakinaka, Mumbai

image-map-default