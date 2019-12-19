Head Over To This Place To Unwind All Your Mid Week Blues

Opa is located right opposite Sakinaka metro station, this place is a perfect stress buster. It has an ambience which is calming, minimal yet awesome. There are many lip-smacking dishes you could try such as Batter fried fish, Chicken tacos, Chocolate expresso fudge, Tiramisu and much more. The service here is fast and the staff is very courteous which makes the overall dining experience even more pleasant.