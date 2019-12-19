Opa is located right opposite Sakinaka metro station, this place is a perfect stress buster. It has an ambience which is calming, minimal yet awesome. There are many lip-smacking dishes you could try such as Batter fried fish, Chicken tacos, Chocolate expresso fudge, Tiramisu and much more. The service here is fast and the staff is very courteous which makes the overall dining experience even more pleasant.
Head Over To This Place To Unwind All Your Mid Week Blues
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The cocktails here were a little mild, so that is something that you can give a skip.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group
