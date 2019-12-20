Head Over To This Pocket Friendly Restaurant To Relish Good North Indian Food

Casual Dining

Hotel Mayur

Chembur, Mumbai
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Dr CG Road, Chembur Colony, Chembur, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Taste in a small Pocket-Friendly Range. Mayur Hotel offers delicious dishes at affordable prices. This Pocket-Friendly is a pure Vegetarian serving a taste of North and Sindhi style dishes. The Mushroom Biryani is one of the most popular dishes over here and a must-try Dry Aloo Bhindi and Curd rice are highly recommended.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

