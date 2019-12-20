Taste in a small Pocket-Friendly Range. Mayur Hotel offers delicious dishes at affordable prices. This Pocket-Friendly is a pure Vegetarian serving a taste of North and Sindhi style dishes. The Mushroom Biryani is one of the most popular dishes over here and a must-try Dry Aloo Bhindi and Curd rice are highly recommended.
Head Over To This Pocket Friendly Restaurant To Relish Good North Indian Food
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
