Head To And It Was Called Yellow For Some Delish Food And Drinks!

And It Was Called Yellow, Located at Bandra, reclamation this restaurant is a hidden gem! I recently visited and had a great experience! From soups, salads, appetizers, main course and desserts every dish at Yellow Bandra has a unique and delicious taste! We ordered classic Tomato soup which was great. Also had jalapeno Malai Tikka which came along with green chutney. It good tried Dilliwala Butter chicken. Sounds yummy right? Well, it was. It came along with equally good lacchha paratha! We also ordered Dal Pakwan! Dal Pakwan is a famous Sindhi dish and it was appetizing, Plated too well. Lastly the desserts, Truffle Rasgulla with Irish ice cream. Wasn't sure how it'll be but it was really good. Unique and amazing. The ambience was comfortable and pleasant with yellow showpieces around. Overall a great place to hang out!