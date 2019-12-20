Café Amigos has been around the corner for a long time now and yet no one told us about these amazing shakes that they have on the menu!
Cool Down This Summer With The Delicious Shakes At Café Amigos In Thane
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Shortcut
Say Whaaat?
Think paan shake or think mud-pie shake and you will find them all in their menu here. They have some unique and awesome options such as rajbhog, mango-lychee, cookie strawberry, chunky monkey, and much more. The shakes all come at a price range of INR 150-200 and are delicious. Thick but light and so refreshing, we loved what we had. The flavours are bang-on and we couldn’t help but smile after every sip.
Not only are the shakes good, the food is lip-smacking too. Try the veg melting sandwich or the egg omelette sandwich and the pasta options. We can only think of one word to describe them- delicious. Amigos opens at 8am with a breakfast menu that is served until 11 am. There is a lot of parking space around, so that is not an issue. The café is generally packed later in the day.
So, We're Saying...
The next time you are craving a delicious cool treat or yummy food, head to Café Amigos in Thane and satiate those hunger-pangs.
