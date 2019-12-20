Cool Down This Summer With The Delicious Shakes At Café Amigos In Thane

Think paan shake or think mud-pie shake and you will find them all in their menu here. They have some unique and awesome options such as rajbhog, mango-lychee, cookie strawberry, chunky monkey, and much more. The shakes all come at a price range of INR 150-200 and are delicious. Thick but light and so refreshing, we loved what we had. The flavours are bang-on and we couldn’t help but smile after every sip.

Not only are the shakes good, the food is lip-smacking too. Try the veg melting sandwich or the egg omelette sandwich and the pasta options. We can only think of one word to describe them- delicious. Amigos opens at 8am with a breakfast menu that is served until 11 am. There is a lot of parking space around, so that is not an issue. The café is generally packed later in the day.