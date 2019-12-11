Head To Craftbar For A Pleasant Dining Experience Along With Yum Food!

This pleasant, calm and beautiful restaurant makes a perfect dining experience! Craftbar has wonderful interiors with painted bottles and plates. The staff is quite welcoming, we were served by Sayyad. They serve unique and fusion dishes yet damn delicious!! Would highly recommend you'll to try the Paneer Makhani, the refreshing Passionate mocktail, chicken Chaat which is a combination of minced chicken and salad, Schezwan Crispy chicken and the dessert. Rasgulla Birds nest which were three tiny Rasgullas along with mithai. Chicken Biryani was okay though. My dining experience was great at Craftbar with amazing taste, presentation and ambience!