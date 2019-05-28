Head To Oye Kake For Some Aamzing Delicacious

Oye Kake; The name itself is so exciting that I was sure the food will be delicious. We were served by Akash and he served us really well giving us all the great recommendations. The ambience of this place was great. We ordered the Mirch Lasooni Paneer Tikka which was drooling. Also had the Papadi Paneer Cheese Shots which was served in a small glass with salad and chutney in the bottom of the glass makes me go craving for more. Both the starters were soft and delicious. Well, the Main course we had was The Veg Khasiyat which was too Khass! Also ordered the kake da naan. It had til in it, very soft and fresh! The Amritsari pulao was spicy and cooked to perfection. Finally to end the meal on a sweet note had the Gulab Jamun. Sweet, soft, fresh and amazing. Also had the Rabdi which was great! Overall a great family restaurant serving delicious food, welcoming staff and awesome experience. 5+ stars for Oye Kake!