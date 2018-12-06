Head To Taftoon To Indulge In Delicacies Inspired By Grant Trunk Road Food

BKC never comprises on the quality of restaurants it nestles, and to its pride is Taftoon Bar & Kitchen, a casual dining spot with an interesting tale to its name. It’s not the usual BKC eatery that office crowd would eat at every day, but it's so worth every penny spent. Taftoon or Taftan is named after leavened flour bread from Persian, Pakistani and Indian cuisines baked in a clay oven made up of milk, yoghurt, and eggs decorated with poppy seeds. There also exists a place called Taftan, which is the only legal crossing border into Iran. Well, the science behind a name is always ambiguous. Taftoon is confined to a limited space and lacks the theme associated with any ethnicity. It rather discovered more sensible interiors with the help of Payal Khanna, the lady behind the creativity. The décor is honeycomb and hexagon gradually moving to the bar, and the “seal” monogram is inspired by the Maurya dynasty which is visible on the walls and napkins. Inspired by the food along the Grant Trunk Road, one of the oldest and longest running roads in South Asia, making its way through the land of five rivers, the Grant Trunk Road has helped spread culture, diversity, and food. It runs from Chittagong in Bangladesh to Howrah in West Bengal, then crosses through Delhi passing through Amritsar from where it continues towards Lahore and Peshawar in Pakistan, and finally resting in Kabul, Afghanistan. Taftoon serves everything from Kashmiri to Pakistani to Bengali to Rampuri cuisines. Egyptian Hibiscus Iced Tea – a relief for the digestive and immune system. Dry hibiscus flowers, slices of lemon, and dried rose petals make for a great combination. I'm not a tea lover, but this variant was spot-on. Mango Pepper Mule – a combination of mango juice, lime juice. and pepper to quench your thirst. Taftoon Pe Harissa Platter – a platter of harissa with bread and various toppings. Railway Khosha Chops – tender goat ribs marinated in poppy, onion, and ginger created for the long train journey. Mirza Hasnu Tikka – a dish from Baradari, old Lucknow of boneless chicken marinated in tandoori spices, slow-cooked and smoked. For dessert, do try the Shufta, a thick dry fruit and apricot sweet garnished with saffron. We quickly moved to Kaju Anjeer Kulfi Falooda served with noodles – ending on a good note. My journey with Taftoon was a pleasing tour to the Grant Trunk Road with a never-ending journey to good food.