Head To The Beautiful Terrace Dining Restaurant In Andheri West

Rike is at Andheri link road next to Fun Republic and is a terrace dining that has amazing music and it's were spacious. The staff here are very friendly and welcoming. The captain gave a good recommendation on food. We tried : Paneer Tikka 9/10 Chicken Espetada 10/10 Pasta 8/10 Cocktails: Rum Sling 9/10 Aquafresh LIT 9/10 Desserts: Red velvet cheesecake 9/10 Sunday Brownie 9/10 Service 5/5 Food 4/5 Ambience 4/5 Overall experience was great. Loved the vibe and music of the place. It's not too loud not too low.