Head To This Amazing Party Destination In Thane

Thane Republic lounge has recently opened The Walk in Hiranandani. This is the ultimate party destination for all. The Ambiance is so cool and stunning, the music is great, the lights are fantastic. Coming to Food and drinks - Drinks - 1. LIIT 2. TRP sunrise (highly recommended) Appetizers - 1. Two-way satay chicken - The presentation was really good and it was delicious. Must have. 2. Crispy spinach chicken - this was something new. Amazing taste. Do try. Mains - 1. Mighty meat lover pizza - This was super cheesy with loads of chicken. Highly recommended. 2. Crispy chicken rice - I liked this the most. Super delicious. Crisp chicken. The cook Godwin made all these amazing and delicious dishes and server Bishal served us good. Service is quick. Staff is polite and courteous. Overall an amazing party hub for all. Keep up the good work team 👍