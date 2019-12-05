Have You Seen The Beautiful Fort Just 500 Metres Away From Sion Station?

Just about 500 metres away from Sion station sits the Sion Fort. Built under the British regime between 1669 and 1677 atop a conical hillock, Sion Fort marked the boundary between British-held Parel island and the Portuguese held Salsette Island.

It’s a blessing in disguise for those looking to hear the chirping of birds, feel the gush of clean air and a bird’s eye view of the city. We were welcomed by a beautiful stair-cased garden known as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyan. The garden has numerous arched bridges/staircases leading to greener patches. When we looked up, the fort was looking back at us with all its might and grandeur.

After looking for a path to get to the top, we passed beautiful pathways, countless stairs but we made it. The view was totally worth the effort and the sweat a reminder of all the skipped workouts. The premise is thronged by college students (there’s a college nearby) but it’s not much of a bother, to be honest. There are clear skylines to be viewed and long breaths to be taken in. It pinches us a little (a lot) when we venture back into reality.

Popular For: Art And History, Breathtaking View, Adventure And Treks.