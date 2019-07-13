Rich Parsi Embroidery & Gara Kurtis: This Boutique Believes In Minimalist Fashion

A fancy boutique situated on the busy streets of Kemps Corner, Kathryn’s is the ultimate destination for Parsi Gara embroidery lovers. An extremely organised boutique, their collection is divided into two categories – premium kids wear and women wear. Both are exclusive designer wear with fine and delicate embroidery, quality fabric and particularly bright pastel shades. If you like your kurtis minimalistic, with minor yet elegant detailing or not too flashy – you’ll love their collection. All of their kurtis and the embroidery on them are handcrafted lending it the ultimate elegance and charm. Our favourite pick? A plain black kurti with fine thread floral work in bright rainbow colours. And a bright pink kurti with minimalistic pearl details. The price range of their collection starts from INR 5,000 and goes up to INR 12,000. Apart from the traditional Parsi embroidery kurtis they did have a few collection of cotton and crepe kurtis as well. For kids wear, they mainly had designer party wear frocks and dresses which start at INR 2,500. For those who love hairbands and hair accessories, they have a cute basket with pretty diamond studded and bow hairbands starting at INR 250. If nothing, grab these.