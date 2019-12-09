Low On Budget: Head Over To This Cafe Amazing Pocket Friendly Meals!

This Cafe was started by Amigos and hence the name Cafe Amigos. It is a small but very well decorated with speakers and vintage stuff on the wall decor. It is a cosy place to enjoy a small meal or a long meal with your friends or family. They serve breakfast and all day long meals. The menu is well-curated and also easy on pockets. I tried Paneer Tikka Pizza, Fries with Cheese Sauce, & Sizzler. Paneer Tikka Pizza was one of the best pizzas I had ever eaten. Paneer was perfectly tandoor' ed and the pizza had a very nice crust and the right amount of cheese and sauce. Fries with Cheese was not the regular fries we ever eat. It was loaded with liquid cheese and grated cheese too. We asked them to put a little peri-peri and they happily did that. Paneer Steak and Veggies Sizzler - It had paneer steak topped with pesto cream sauce, french fries, herbed Vegetables, creamy corn, and butter rice served on a hot sizzler plate. The flavours were very good. Portion size is enough for 1 person. Fried Patty Sizzler - It had a fried potato patty topped with a medium spiced Piri-Piri sauce, french fries, herbed Vegetables, creamy corn and butter rice. Service was excellent and the staff is friendly. They also recommend amazing dishes depending on your taste buds.