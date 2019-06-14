Head To This Dhaba To Get Your Food Cravings Sorted

Angrezi Dhaba, Lower Parel is beautiful. It is a Dhaba in Angrezi Style. A great place for a big group or family. Satya, the manager was really polite and welcoming. Ravi served us well and was friendly. The seating was really fun. They played all the amazing music. We ordered Some amazing Mocktails: -The Angrezi Mantra: Which was a sweet plus sour mix. But I found it more on the sweeter side and trust me guys it was great. It had pineapple juice, mint leaves and green apple puree. Chilled and one of the best Mocktails. Recommended. -Virgin Mojito: Which was sweet and highly refreshing with the flavour of Pudina. Starters: -Veg Crispy: The best starter I can say. I really found it amazing. -Chicken Lal Miri Kebab: Was soft, fresh, medium spicy and delicious. -Paneer Tikka was average. The main course here was really great and filling. We had Dal Makhani and guys the Dal was so rich in taste and really perfect. Must try when you visit here. Desserts: -Freezing Matka Kulfi: Kulfi was great. Wasn't watery. Made of pure milk. -Gulab Jamun: It was great. Soft and had a few dry fruits. Craving for North Indian food then definitely head to Angrezi Dhaba. All your food cravings will get fulfilled.