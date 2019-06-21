Head To This House Of Tipsy In Bandra For Mind Blowing Drinks And Delicious Food

House of Tipsy, as in the name, it is the place for people who are very fond of trying the signature cocktails and house specials. This is a three-storied place where ground and 2nd floor fine dine and bar, whereas the 1st floor is for casual dining. Ambience Is cool with and the interiors are amazing. Coming to Food and drinks - Cocktails - -Life in a metro - This is one of the most recommended drink to try, it's vodka base with beetroot puree, Lime juice and smoked rose Mary. Some of you may like it, some of you may not. I liked it. -Just one cocktail (Knockout) - This is a house of Tipsy special knock out drink which will definitely be going to knock you down. Just go for it. (highly recommended) Appetizers - -Jhingat - Prawns in tandoori style with green chutney. Must try it. -Burani Ki Rani - malai chicken tikka, taste amazing and lip-smacking. Do try this. Mains - -Charcoal Chicken Pizza - This was the best with loads of chunks of chicken tikka and lots of cheese. Do try this. -Usual Butter Chicken - it was as usual good which goes better with butter Naan. Highly recommended Desserts - Brownie with ice cream Overall a great place to party with your friends and do try their special cocktails. Service is good and quick. Staff is polite and friendly. The food was amazing too with good presentation. Keep up the great work team 👍