Visit This Cute Little Outlet In Tardeo For Their Yum Sandwiches!

Fast Food Restaurants

Balaji Fast Food

Tardeo, Mumbai
Rajni Mahal, Shop 7, Tulsiwadi Road, Tardeo, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Balaji Fast Food is a small take away outlet where you can order with no minimum criteria or extra delivery charges. These guys are famous for there huge and value for money sandwiches. The portion size and taste justifies their price. Tried the Melting sandwich here and trust me it was the yummiest sandwich I had ever had. The cheese, the mayo & the herbs are so apt in proportion. This place is surely at the top of my fav sandwich joint❤️

What Could Be Better?

Hope they turned this small outlet into a cafe soon

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family

