Head To This Newly Opened Outlet For Its Delicious Food & Beautiful Ambience

This newly opened restaurant does delicious food and has a beautiful ambience. Savage bar and kitchen is spacious and has AC as well as on AC seating, both are beautiful and perfect for a party. The service is a little slow but you won't mind as it's such a happening place. I genuinely like the vibes of the place. We were served by Nazmul Huda. The staff was courteous. To begin with, we had the appetizers: -Chicken Chilli Milli -Zafrani Chicken -Kung Pao Potato -Street Style Paneer Chilly The Mocktails we had were: -Mint cooler -Granny's Smith -Savage Pome Acai Talking about the main course: -Burnt Garlic Noodles -Savage garden flatbread I would highly highly recommend, Chicken Chilly Milly if you're a spicy love. Street Style Paneer Chilly was crispy and delicious. Zafrani Chicken was soft and less on the spicy side. Savage Pome Acai was amazing, more like Kala Khatta. Burnt Garlic Noodles and the savage garden flatbread was great. Overall this place made my day. The food, the ambience, the music, and the amazing time we had. Looking forward to visitinging again.