Sweet Cravings? Head Over To This Bakery For Yummiest Ice Cream In Town!

TIB: This place is spacious and perfect for a sweet little date. The ice-creams that this guy offers are prepared fresh and they are all preservatives free. The base of the ice-cream is the regular milk-based but as per the order, they prepared the ice-creams live. From there range of Season Reason i.e As per the season they will have fruits based ice-creams tried there. * Chilli guava - It was actually like having the purr Peru and chilli. It was fresh and delectable * Dark Asteroid - Highly recommended to all chocolate lover. It's consists of walnuts and Oreo that gives an extra crunch to this drooling ice-creams. * Dark and Night Sundae- Full points to there presentation. It was my favourite on the menu. Last but not the least, from there range of shooters, tried the Red velvet Shooter. Apt quantity with really good taste for an affordable price. In an all, I would suggest it's the city secret and an amazing place to be visited by all sweet tooth hoomans😅