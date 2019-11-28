Sweet Cravings? Head Over To This Bakery For Yummiest Ice Cream In Town!

Dessert Parlours

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Mulund West, Mumbai
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Meghdoot Building, Shop 7, Opp. Kalidas Natyagruha, PK Road, Mulund West, Mumbai

View 6 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

TIB: This place is spacious and perfect for a sweet little date. The ice-creams that this guy offers are prepared fresh and they are all preservatives free. The base of the ice-cream is the regular milk-based but as per the order, they prepared the ice-creams live. From there range of Season Reason i.e As per the season they will have fruits based ice-creams tried there. * Chilli guava - It was actually like having the purr Peru and chilli. It was fresh and delectable * Dark Asteroid - Highly recommended to all chocolate lover. It's consists of walnuts and Oreo that gives an extra crunch to this drooling ice-creams. * Dark and Night Sundae- Full points to there presentation. It was my favourite on the menu. Last but not the least, from there range of shooters, tried the Red velvet Shooter. Apt quantity with really good taste for an affordable price. In an all, I would suggest it's the city secret and an amazing place to be visited by all sweet tooth hoomans😅

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family, Big Group, Kids.

Other Outlets

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.4

Shop 2, Opp. Gwalior House, Behind 7 Bungalow Police Station, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Ghatkopar East, Mumbai
4.4

6, Shankar Sagar, Tilak Road, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Airoli, Navi Mumbai
4.3

Ripplez Mall, Shop G-8 & G-9 , Near McDonald's, Airoli, Navi Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

CBD-Belapur, Navi Mumbai
4.4

Shop 24, Plot 46/47/48, Belle Vista, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Vashi, Navi-Mumbai
4.5

Shop 13, Manek Complex, Sector 29, Kopri Naka Bustop, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

TIB - The Ice-Cream Bakery

Kandivali West, Mumbai
4.9

67/662, Opp. Parijat Apartment, Gulmohar Society, Kandivali West, Mumbai

