Head To This Place For Some Amazing Tibetan Food In Andheri!

The Darjeeling is a small cozy place with amazing progressive rock or sometimes very soothing relaxing music. They've about 7-8 tables for 4 people. The menu covers everything from soups, salads, dimsum, starters, mains, and desserts. I've enjoyed thupkas at this place. Thukpa is a Tibetan noodle soup made with mixing vegetables. The dish totally satiates your taste buds and warm you to the very bones. It's super filling, nutritious and extremely delicious. Also tried yummy steamed momos, chilly garlic chowmein and Darshana with ice cream for dessert. The price range starts from 100 and goes up to 250. Super adorable & worth it.