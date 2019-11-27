Head To This Place To Enjoy Global Cuisines With A Pretty Decor!

And It was called Yellow is located at Bandra Reclamation which is approximately 15 mins from Bandra Station. They have indoor as well as outdoor seating accompanied with comfortable seating. The interiors are quite unique with yellow led lights all over and exquisite paintings hanging on the walls. The bar counter was small but looked nice. We had ordered the following items: 1. Classic Tomato Soup ✅ 2. Hara Moong Wadi Salad ✅ 3. Yellow style Quinoa & Vegetable Salad 4. Charcoal Button Idli 5. Quinoa & Wild Mushroom Haleem ✅ 6. The Greek Seekh ✅ 7. Dal Pawkan ✅ 8. Kashmiri Lotus Stem Yakhni 9. Veg Biryani 10. Rasgulla with Truffle Icecream ✅ 11. Filter Kaapi Baked Yogurt ✅- Highly Recommended