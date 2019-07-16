Head To This Place In Chembur For Its Lively Ambience & Delicious Food!

Pot Pourri is located in Chembur and is the party place one must head to. It's big, lively, fun and has a perfect ambience. Although it has a fun ambience place, I saw families also heading here. The staff is friendly, Lalji served us quite well. Pot Pourri serves vegetarian as well as no vegetarian food. It has options in Italian, Indian, continental and more. Talking about the food we had:- 1) Chicken 65 - With perfect spices and the perfect taste this appetizer completely made my day. It's highly recommended. 2) Mutton Kheema Pav - It was too good for words. Tasted so rich, so amazing. Again it's highly recommended. 3) KitKat Shake - It was the usual KitKat Shake but tasted good. 4) Rolly Polly Punch - I'm obsessed with the glass it came in. It was rolling. Well this was a combination of sprite and fruit juice. Tasted amazing. 5) Greek Pizza - It was a vegetarian pizza, had veggies in it and was cheesy. 6) Peri-Peri Roast Chicken - This ones especially for the peri-peri lovers. It's medium spicy. 7) They have a lot of options in Desserts. From chocolate cakes to red velvet to tiramisu they have it all. I had the red Velvet Pastry. It was good. 8) Vanilla and Chocolate Ice cream - This combination was amazing. Being an ice cream lover can't resist ice cream. It was fresh and creamy. Overall a must go.