Head To This Restaurant In Town To Relish The Flavours Of Tamil Nadu

Tired of the regular South Indian eating joints in and around Dadar and Matunga or are just looking for a change of taste for your palate? We found Gughan Supreme South Indian, an absolute stunner of restaurant that's opened up at Marine Lines, a stone's throw away from the railway station. The brainchild of humble Mr SD Gughan, this restaurant doles out the most delicious and authentic Tamilian (to be precise) dishes that our palates have tasted in Mumbai. We started our culinary journey to Tamil Nadu with their piping hot Rasam Vadai and Nei Milagapodi Idli, both of which were flavour-filled and orgasmic, to say the least. Moving to the main course, we ordered their Gughan Supreme Meals Thali, a meal that teleported us to a typical Tamilian home on a Sunday afternoon where love is served to you on a banana leaf. This meal comprises of dal with ghee, sambar, rasam, kaara kozhambu (a spicy and special gravy), veg biryani, veg kurma, a bowl of rice, two types of vegetables, curd, buttermilk, and pickle. You can choose between 2 flaky parathas, mini uthappams, or pooris to enjoy the vegetables with, and pick between payasam or sheera to end your meal on an absolute high. While you might wonder about how we fit in so much food into our tiny stomachs, Mr Gughan promises that the food at the restaurant is prepared just the way they prepare food at home i.e., no preservatives, no artificial colouring and using desi ghee (only where required) which makes it easier for digestion and allows us to enjoy more authentic delicacies! We ended our beautiful experience at Gughan with a serving of their Filter Kaapi (no meal has ended without a dose of filter kaapi, has it). While you're at it, you might want to try out Sukku Kaapi (Ayurvedic coffee made from dry ginger and jaggery), a unique offering characteristic to the South that is best for when you're down with flu. Even though the restaurant is located in the upscale area of Marine Lines, the restaurant is very decently priced and makes you feel at home (which is what we all yearn for, don't we?)