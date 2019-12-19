Head To This Restaurant For Some Amazing Tamilian Food In Thane!

Vanakkam, A simple Tamilian restaurant, located in Hiranandani Estate, Thane, serves the best authentic food. Vanakkam meaning Welcome welcomes you with an overdose of Tamilian Culture. Their walls are filled with Tamil Culture Posters. On asking about the flavours and ingredients, they said all their masalas and ingredients are imported from Tamilnadu. All their chefs are also from Tamilnadu. Their menu includes dosa or dosa, idli, mini-meals, vada, Parotta, sweets, beverages, etc. Must-Try Dishes Here: Rasam Vada Veechu Parotta Mini Meal Filter Coffee Rava Roast Pineapple Sheera Set Dosai