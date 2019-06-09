Sequins-Studded Totes, Animal-Themed Bags & Quirky Makeup Boxes: Bag Lovers, Head To This Store

For those who travel frequently – be it daily commute or an international trip – know how important it is to have an organised bag. We’ve spotted a store called Fashion World, which has bags for all needs – office, parties, brunches, travel, treks etc. After looking at their entire collection, we noticed that they have a major collection of bags which are animal themed – a cat tote, peacock and reindeer-themed makeup bag, monkey graphics etc. So, animal lovers head to this store for cute bags you are sure to fall in love with. If you’re looking for handbags with a luxurious touch, they have that too. Starting at INR 650, they have multiple choices in elite handbags suitable for night parties, brunches or a house party. Organise your makeup and jewellery with their quirky pastel makeup boxes with floral and animal prints. From large to small, they have multiple sizes as well. We’d recommend buying these for organising your accessories and makeup during travel as they are pretty, cost-effective and utilitarian. Speaking of travelling, they have cool trekking bags as well. If you’re a fan of sequins and glitter, this store has wallets, purses, totes and handbags with these. We loved their huge reversible sequins tote bag which can be bought at just INR 250. So, whether you need a small wallet or a huge handbag, you know exactly which place to hit up.