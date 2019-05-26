Traditional Borders & Curated Buttons: Spice Up Your Traditional Look With These Add Ons

When it comes to Indian wear, never underestimate the power of add-ons like borders and latkans because they can uplift your look to another level. Be it a saree, lehenga or a dupatta, add-ons transform a simple material into a unique and colourful piece of clothing. Which is why, we’re always on a hunt for offbeat accessories like these. And this little border shop in Ghatkopar called Pramanik Beauty Stores has it all. Their front display has thin zari borders in almost every colour – golden yellow, hot pink, ultra violet, royal green etc. And they come at a pretty affordable price, just INR 10 per metre. So don’t worry about not finding that one colour which goes best with your lehenga or saree. As these are really thin, you can pair these borders with their gold border collection. We must say, if you love gold, you’ll fall in love with their gold borders which come in different patterns and designs. Sequins, embroidered, thread work, kundan themed, pearls – they have an array for you to choose from. And these start from INR 200. Who doesn’t love tassels? Our Indian wear looks so much funkier with these cute things adding that extra something. While they had the traditional latkans, a lot of their collection had bright coloured tassels on them. The prices of the latkans start from INR 50, upto INR 80. Look at their shelves and you’ll spot bunch of boxes with cute curated buttons in various shades.