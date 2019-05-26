Diamond Studded Rainwear Shoes & Shiny Unicorn Bags: Get The Quirkiest Accessories Under One Roof

Tucked away in the tiny lanes of Ghatkopar, Dharmachakra is a one-stop store for everything - ranging from daily wear shoes to office wear watches. Enter their store and you’ll notice it’s pretty well demarcated into multiple sections including earring, watches, shoes, bags, beauty products etc. Awed by their rainwear shoes collection, we realised we finally do not need to compromise on fashion during the messy monsoons. Available in white, black and pink – their monsoon shoes were studded with pretty diamonds, faux fur and shiny bows. Starting at INR 900, these are worth a steal. Go to the bag section and the shiny unicorn themed bag pack is sure to grab your attention. For those obsessed with everything shiny and glittery, this bag is for you. The bag comes at INR 1,600. From funky to Indian, we loved their wide array of earring collections. Our favourite pick? Jumkis in pastel shades (light pink, turquoise blue and lemon yellow) with tiny dangling pearls, which comes at INR 600. They’ll look best when paired with a simple kutra or lehenga. Next, comes the watches! Now, these can be pretty pricey at times but don’t stress, their watches start at just INR 1,500. All in all, this store makes for a fun shopping experience for all you glitter bugs!