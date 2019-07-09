Head To This Trendy Restrobar For Their Quirky Decor & Delish Food!

The ambience of Venetian Luxury Bar & Gastronomy is certainly one of the biggest plus. The antique decorated the entrance with a grand look that of the palace. A central bar with beautiful lights everywhere. The way they executed the theme was elegant and chic with the right amount of light. Space is big with a bar area and also large space for the dining area with plenty of seating. Cocktails are strong and good value. The menu had tons of food options that the majority of all sounded good Venetian cooler- A simple refreshing blend of orange juice and lemon syrup. A good companion with bar snacks. Dahi galouti kebab- A super soft starter with the gooey centre of galoti kabab. Served with mayo. Delicious combo. Mumbai special bao- Complex, many layers of flavours. Bao filled with a potato patty. Fried potato patty with garlic chutney and sauce. The sauce was unique and tastes great. Paneer tikka pizza- A thin crust pizza comprised of capsicum, tandoori paneer, onion and some chillies n spicy masala that improved the dish. It had a nice spicy kick. Blueberry cheesecake- This was probably the highlight of the night. An elegant looking dessert topped with a cherry and decorated with whipped cream. Heavenly delicious. Worth a stop if you looking to grab drinks and catching up your group.