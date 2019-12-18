Bookmark This Place In Andheri For Their Amazing New Menu!

Loco loca is located in the heart of Mumbai, Andheri. The restaurant is designed in a very nice matter. Great design and concept of architectural view are presented here. The restaurant is combined with the Empressa Hotel. Loco Loca has a great and positive ambience ad it feels very amazing. Every dish was extremely of high quality and the presentation was really great. The staff is very good and helpful. The attendees were very nice and polite. I didn't remember the name of the attender but whatever is the name but the service was of very prestigious. Coming to food, The dishes we ordered are, Drinks : 1. Bella Rosa - This was really fresh and refreshing with sangria. The sangria traditionally consists of red wine and chopped fruit, often with other ingredients or spirits. 2. Shake Brownie - If you need a chocolate infusion (and really, who doesn't?), this delectable Chocolate Brownie Milkshake is for you. Using a blender, combine chocolate ice cream, brownies, milk, and chocolate syrup. The piece of the brownie was placed on the top of the glass and the presentation was completely looking lavishing. Starter : 1. Paneer Skewers - This quick vegetarian main is perfect for weeknights - grill skewers of paneer cheese and veg, then serve with a fruity avocado salsa 2. Loaded Nachos -(RECOMMENDED) Is there anything more satisfying than a loaded tray of nachos. The best and the most satisfying dish in terms of taste & presentation. Main Course : 1. Peri-Peri Chicken Tikki Pizza -(RECOMMENDED) Peri Peri Chicken Pizza - Worth a try! ... The taste was savoury, with the right amount of cheese, and the pizza base was not too thin and crusty nor too thick. I love the amount of tomato and chicken, and the sauce too. 2. BBC - Bombay Baida Chicken Sandwich - (SUPER DUPER RECOMMENDED) Can't even elaborate the taste of this dish but the recipe feeling is very amazing endless wowness. The recipe of the gravy which is stuff is extremely lavishing. Dessert : 1. Molten Chocolate Lava - (HIGH RECOMMENDED) the molten hot chocolate has bittersweet mocha syrup and chocolate chips that are melted into steamed milk. This has a slightly bitter taste for hot chocolate, and has a richer flavor than the other two drinks. It tastes the most like deep, dark chocolate. A big plus for serious chocolate lovers. 2. Chocolate Cookie Cup - A normal vanilla ice cream placed in the cookie cup looks normal but the taste is very exquisite. Even it was decorated with milk chocolate sauce from the top. Conclusion: Overall the experience over here is superb, the feeling is very rich due to attractive ambience. The decor is very nice and appreciates the concept. Very good in service, nice in taste, presentation was great. Even the attendee is very humble, really sorry as I forgot the name of the attendee but he is very good and attended very well. Thank You.