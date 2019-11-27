Head Over To Khyber For Some Delicious North Indian Food!

Khyber is located in the heart of Central Mumbai which is Fort. Totally a level plushieness in that locality. Why not plushie! As this is located in Kalaghoda road which is extremely famous. The level of crowd is awesome. We reached here and the design and architectural view was amazingly good. The music was very mild and mood refreshing. Talking about the food, the food which listed every dish has his level of impact. However, we order this all items below mentioned. Drinks: 1. Breeze This drink was very awesome and flavoured in his level of greatness. 2. Blue Delight This drink was blue which was nice and attracting. It was like blue mojito. Starter: 1. Makhai ki tikki This was a Kebab stuffed inside with Corn and fresh potato. Taste is really good. 2. Vegetable kebab This is our 2nd starter. So this one is also dry Kebab stuffed with crushed veggies. 3. Paneer Shashlik This one is our third and final starter which we tried in Khyber. The paneer pieces were very juicy and very attractive Main Course: 1. Mixed Veggies The recipe includes always seasonal veggies mixed. This is very healthy and very tasting very good. 1. Paneer Makhanwala This was also good recommendation by restaurant. Nice in quantity with Gravy. Totally makhani. Dessert 1. Milky Way The dessert set the percentage of whole food experience and yes this dessert kept that expectation. A very good quality of Rabdi was served and in middle motichoor was smashed. This is my best experience. Recommended to everyone!