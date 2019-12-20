Love Delhi's Chhole Kulche? This Outlet In Kandivali Is A Delight!

Looking for a place which serves amazing chhole kulchas and other punjabi food? Head to Makhan Maar ke in Kandivali! This one place in Raghuleela Malls is literally a delight! Went to this place with my cousin for some evening snacks. We ordered: 1. Dilli k chhole kulche: Haay! Dil bhar aaya! Like literally! Amazing soft kulchas served with authentic dilli ki taste wale chhole garnished with cream and served with pickled onions. So so delicious! 2. Paneer Tikka Kulchizza: This was one of the best paneer kulchas I've ever had! So soft, full of butter and amazing stuffing of paneer and other masalas! 3. Pindi Rajma: Amazing and authentic punjabi Rajma served butter rice and salad. Rajma had that authentic touch of punjab and were so creamy and delicious! 4. Chilli Paneer Maggi: Maggi is always a good option and what better than giving it a spicy flavour and chunks of paneer added to it! So properly cooked and the masalas added were too good! Also the best part is that paneer did not taste bland at all and were really soft. 5. Peanacho Chat: Peanut chat with added phudina green chutney and tamarind chutney and garnished with sev and crisp chips. So tasty! 6. Dal Makhni with Aloo Cheese Kulcha: Dal Makhni was a star for me. so creamy and so delicious and aloo cheese kulcha were so soft and buttery and so much of cheese. Totally worth it! Don't miss on this! 7. Masala Cola: What better way to digest all the punjabi food than to have this desi masala cola! Refreshing! This place gives the amazing and authentic north indian food at a very pocket friendly price while they do not compromise with the quality of their food!