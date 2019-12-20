Escaping The Mumbai Heat? Stop At Prem's In Khar For All Your Winter-Wear Needs

Located in Khar, Prem’s is a winter wear shop that’ll sort you out for you trip to the mountains. Besides having an online shop, they have a physical store at Khar where you can stop by to pick up shawls {starting INR 1,800} thermals {starting INR 495}, sweaters {starting INR 1,899}, jackets {starting INR 4,000}, trench coats {starting INR 3,000} and sweatshirts {starting INR 1,999}. In addition to this, they also have scarves{starting INR 999}, mufflers and caps to protect you from the chilly winds. In case you’re heading out to the cooler part of the world, do stop by this shop.

Prem’s is an old, trusted brand and if summer vacations are all about spending some time to cool off, don’t forget to pick up a trench coat. They look stylish and brave the chill efficiently.

