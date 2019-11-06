This Cute Little Sweet Corner Never Fails To Surprise!

Casual Dining

Swati Snacks

Tardeo, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Karai Estate, 248, Opp. Bhatia Hospital, Tardeo Road, Tardeo, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Looking for a perfect place for your crazy hunger pangs? Have been to Swati Snacks so many times. The place never fails to surprise. The decent ambience, amazing food, pocket-friendly rates. It is an ideal place to hang out not just with your family but also friends and colleagues. Must-try dishes here are: 1. Dal Dhokli: Basically whole wheat thepla cooked in a traditional Gujarati dal. This tastes so so good. This one's definitely not to miss 2. Bhelpuri: Bhel puri with their amazing chutney tastes so delicious. I could literally eat 2 plates by myself! 3. Sev Puri: Crisp puri stuffed with boiled potatoes, onions and tomatoes and topped with chutney and sev. They were amazing!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae.

